Police investigate knife-point convenience store robbery

Medford, Ore.- Medford police were called to the Crown Market on Progress Drive just after 4:30 p.m. about an armed robbery.

Officers say the suspect walked into the convenience store with a knife and demanded money.

The clerk complied, and no one was injured.

This is the third knife-point convenience store robbery in the city this year. Police are investigating whether the cases are related.

“Our detectives are always looking into whether these are related and whether it’s the same person. They will match up the method in which they do the robbery and the physical characteristics also,” Medford Police Sgt. Steve Furst said.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, around 5-foot-7 and wearing a black hoodie.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, you are asked to call police.

