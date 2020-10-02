Trump family tested for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — As the president reportedly experiences “mild” symptoms from COVID-19, his family members are being tested for the virus.
So far, we know that Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Barron Trump all tested negative Friday morning. We don’t know about other family members like Tiffany, Don Junior or Eric Trump.
Friday morning, Ivanka tweeted, “Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19. As they fight this together, the president will continue to fight for the people of this great country.