California wine country wildfires scorch nearly 60,000 acres

CALISTOGA, Calif. (NBC) — The Glass Fire continues to rage in Northern California, scoring it’s way across the state’s wine county.
On night six of the wildfire, crews are conducting operations in Calistoga along Highway 29. Firefighters also had units in the area for structure protection.
Downed trees and dried vegetation made it difficult for firefighters, threatening the established fire line.
As of Friday morning, the Glass Fire has torched more than 60,000 acres and is about 6% contained.
Evacuation orders remain in effect with new orders being issued as the fire rages.
More than 17,000 firefighters remain on the lines of 24 major wildfires across the state.
Right now, about 96,000 residents are evacuated across the state. 30 people have died and more than 7,500 structures, most of them homes, have been destroyed.
A red flag warning is in effect for the north and south bay, central Mendocino County, western Monterey County, and most of the Los Padres National Forest because of gusty winds and low humidity.
According to CAL FIRE, since the beginning of the year, more than 8,100 wildfires have burned nearly four million acres in California.