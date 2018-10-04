Trump scarecrow appears at Fort Vannoy Elementary

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An annual project at a Grants Pass elementary school is raising some eyebrows.
Every year, students at Fort Vannoy Elementary are invited to create a scarecrow at home and put it up on school grounds. But one scarecrow, in particular, has some people upset.
A viewer sent us a picture of this year’s display in front of the school. The scarecrow in the middle is created in the likeness of the President of the United States.
The person who sent the photo said she didn’t think it was appropriate for elementary-aged school children.
“We checked, there’s nothing about it that seems disrespectful,” Fort Vannoy Elementary Principal Alicia Timbs told Nbc5 News. “I don’t know that a third grader who created that had the social knowledge that that might upset some.”
Timbs told us there are no plans to remove it, and the scarecrow creations will stay through at least Halloween.