Senators begin reviewing FBI report on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The FBI’s background check into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is done.
Senators are reviewing the report now, but the White House already has a copy. Early this morning, a spokesman said they’re “fully confident” that Kavanaugh will be confirmed.
The FBI’s report is expected to include summaries of interviews with accuser Deborah Ramirez and other classmates. Agents did not speak with Judge Kavanaugh or his first accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
In a new statement overnight, Ford’s attorneys say they’re “profoundly disappointed” that she wasn’t interviewed.
Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the accusations of sexual misconduct when he was in high school and college.
The full Senate is expected to weigh in on Kavanaugh’s nomination with an initial vote Friday.
