Trump tax returns appeal filed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Lawyers for President Trump said they have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the New York Law that could make the president’s tax returns available to congressional investigators.
President Trump originally filed a lawsuit in Washington to preemptively block the House Ways and Means Committee from requesting his tax returns.
However, a federal judge in D.C. dismissed the case, saying his court was not the proper jurisdiction.
Now, lawyers for the president say they’ve filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the New York Law, even though the House Ways and Means Committee has not taken any action related to the law.