Suspect in Shady Cove murder indicted by grand jury

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Jackson County grand jury has indicted Shane Ryan Micheal Wayman, 21, for murder and abuse of a corpse in the second degree. He’s being held with no bail.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office sent out a notice late Thursday – a day after Wayman, the suspect in the death of 20-year-old Destiny Finch, was arraigned in the Jackson County courts.
While it’s another step forward in this case, many questions are still left unanswered as detectives continue their investigation.
One left unanswered is the autopsy results that will determine the cause of Finch’s death. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the autopsy would be completed by Wednesday afternoon but those results have not been released.
Police say Finch’s remains were found Tuesday in a wooded area off Highway 227 in Douglas County, just north of the Jackson County line.
NBC5 News reached out to the Finch family for comment but did not receive a response. A friend of the family who started a GoFundMe for Finch’s memorial fund, says they’re coping as best as they can. Destiny was their only child.
“They’re spending a lot of time with their family and friends and their church family and grieving the loss of their daughter as we expected,” said Shannon Creasey, a friend of the family. “No one ever expects to lose someone, let alone this young life, and they’re doing good and leaning on the Lord.”
According to Chareen Nickel, Wayman’s grandmother, this has been a difficult time. She declined an interview but said over text that they’re standing by him.
Wayman also happens to be the nephew of Malina Nickel – a woman who went missing in Shady Cove in 2016. She’s never been found.
