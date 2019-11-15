Home
Debate over leaf blowers brews in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — In the midst of fall, a debate over leaf blowers is brewing in Ashland.

A potential ban was discussed in the state capitol this summer. Many cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers, including Coronado, California, but no statewide bans are in place.

Though the bill didn’t get far in Oregon’s legislature this summer, people in Ashland have strong feelings about them.

“We should ban them, they have been banned, they can be banned. Try walking through the park first thing in the morning. All you hear is leaf blowers,” Randy Dolinger, Ashland resident, said.

No leaf blower bans have been discussed in the city of Ashland.

