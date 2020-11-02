Trump tells supporters he’ll fire Fauci after election

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (NBC) – President Trump burned the midnight oil in South Florida down the stretch to Election Day.
The president’s fifth rally of the day and final pitch to battleground Florida voters lasting well past midnight and past the curfew mandated by Miami-Dade County as part of their COVID restrictions.
President Trump rallied thousands of raucous supporters in Opa-Locka on familiar campaign themes and claiming victory in his home state which has 29 coveted electoral votes.
The crowd even broke out into chants of “Fire Fauci, fire Fauci,” as President Trump responded by saying, “Let me wait until after the election.”
Trump said to the crowd, “Don’t tell anybody. But, let me wait ’til a little bit after the election. I appreciate the advice, I appreciate. No, he’s been wrong on a lot. He’s a nice man, though. He’s been wrong on a lot.”
The president also held rallies on Sunday in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina and Georgia.
Monday, the president kicks off election eve with five more rallies in critical battleground states including North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and two in Michigan.
President Trump’s final rally of the campaign will be in Grand Rapids, the same city where he held his finale four years ago.