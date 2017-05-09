Tunnel collapse reported at Hanford Site

Hanford Nuclear Reservation, Wash. – A tunnel has collapsed at the mostly decommission nuclear production complex known as the Hanford Site along the Columbia River.
KING5 reports hundreds of workers were told to take cover after the collapse in a plutonium extraction plant.
There were reportedly no workers inside the collapsed tunnel.
A message was sent to personnel telling them to secure ventilation in their building and refrain from eating or drinking.
The affected tunnel was full of “highly contaminated” nuclear material, according to KING5.
A spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Ecology said there was no release of radiation and nobody was injured.
The U.S. Department of Energy said there are “concerns about subsidence in the soil covering railroad tunnels near a former chemical processing facility.”
