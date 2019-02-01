Two and a half years later, family still seeking justice in murder of young woman

RUCH, Ore. — The July 2016 murder of 23-year-old Alexis Lynn Stormo shook those living in the community of Ruch and beyond. Neighbors and loved ones are all thankful they’ll finally see the man accused of killing her face justice.
“She didn’t deserve what happened… she did not do anything wrong,” said Laurie Stadheim, Stormo’s aunt.
Police found Stormo’s body along the four hundred block of Tumbleweed Trail near Ruch.
“A person that believed the best in people and loved helping people and had a huge heart,” said Stadheim.
Stormo was from a small town in South Dakota. Her family says she had left school at the University of North Dakota to move to Oregon, wanting to spread her wings and try something different.
“Looking back as family members… you wish you asked more questions,” said Stadheim.
Police never released how Stormo died, although they say no firearms were used.
“She was taken away by a monster,” said Stadheim.
35-year-old Todd Wilcox was arrested for the crime and is still at Jackson County jail awaiting trial on a murder charge.
Stormo’s neighbor and close friend, James Fuson, says Stormo and Wilcox had a volatile relationship.
“Just be a totally different person when he drinks… then when he didn’t drink,” said Fuson.
He and Stormo’s family have been frustrated by the slow, legal process… with Wilcox switching attorneys several times. But they’re relieved he’s finally set to go to trial in February.
“There’s no justice for that,” said Stadheim.
Though they know it won’t bring Alexis home.
“There was a girl that had a huge heart. And she’s not going to be able to share that with people anymore,” said Stadheim.
The trial is set to start on February 19th.
Stay with nbc5 news for more updates on this developing story.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.