Two arrested on outstanding warrants for littering near Chetco River

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Two people with outstanding warrants for littering near a waterway have been arrested in Curry County.

Police say 39-year-old Kenn Moore and 26-year-old Felisha Davidson were issued citations back in January for Offensive Littering and Depositing Trash within a hundred yards of a waterway. The citations came after multiple non-operational vehicles, including an RV and a massive amount of trash was found along the roadside of North Bank Chetco River, just above Loeb Park. At that point Moore and Davidson were asked to clean up the area.

On Wednesday the pair were arrested on warrants after failing to remove their trash and failing to appear in court. Both were taken to the Curry County Jail.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisted by a USFS Law Enforcement Officer, the county’s road department and Cooters Towing to remove the vehicles and trash, including human waste found in the brush near the river.

