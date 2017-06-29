Two deputies save 13-month-old in standoff

Klamath Falls, Ore. — After a man broke into a home and stole a baby, the district attorney is crediting two law enforcement officers for bringing the baby home safe.
Deputies said the outcome of the situation would be very different if it weren’t for the training and expertise of local law enforcement.
“It’s a very unusual situation and thank goodness they don’t happen everyday. The deputies do train with this. Everyday we’re dealing with people with mental illness or with a narcotics abuse problem, people under stress,” said Randall Swan, Klamath County Operations Lieutenant.
A perfect storm of all three circumstances. Swan said that may have been the case early Wednesday morning.
Dispatch audio: “Our subject was on top of the roof right next to the chimney and he was a baby with him.”
Radio traffic revealed intense moments during a standoff. Brennan Scott Stone is accused of holding a 13-month-old boy while standing on a roof about 25 to 30 feet above ground.
Dispatch audio: “Saying he’s going to bring the baby down over to our side by the ladder.”
“The deputies, Ryan Kaber, and one of the officers from the city police, Terry Amos, did an outstanding job in speaking with the gentleman and convincing to bring the baby down,” he said.
The officers climbed up the roof themselves. Just 15 minutes later, investigators said Stone handed over the baby and was taken into custody.
“I’m extremely impressed with both the cooperation between the Sheriff’s Office and the city police – we work closely together,” he said.
Swan said that partnership is what leads to happy endings – like this one.
“Whoever it is that’s involved with these types of situations, we have an extremely well-choreographed response to these types of incidents,” he said.
Stone was supposed to be in court Wednesday, however the appearance was rescheduled for later in the week.