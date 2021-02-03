Two FBI agents killed, three wounded in Florida shooting

It was the first time an FBI agent was shot and killed in the line of duty in more than a decade.
The bureau says the gunman began to fire as agents approached his home.
“Special Agents Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, were shot and killed in the line of duty,” Special Agent George Piro confirmed.
“Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission. They signed up for and loved to do the American people safe. They were valuable members of the FBI, and will forever be heroes,” he added.
The suspect, who barricaded himself inside the home, was also killed.
