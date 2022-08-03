Two firefighter camps established near Yreka for McKinney Fire

YREKA, CA.– Two firefighter camps have been established around Yreka, one at Yreka High School and one at Montague Elementary.

A spokesperson said he’s amazed at how the camps were put together in a matter of days.

The camps have around 1,300 firefighters in total and finding enough food and room for all of them can be challenging.

That’s where the California Inter-Agency Incident Management Team comes in.

The team includes members of local, state and federal governments.

They have sections for planning, finance and logistics that come together to make sure firefighters have everything they need.

Mike Lindbery, who works for the incident management team said, “everybody’s engaged. They’re working 12 to 16 hour days every day to get it done. It’s a bunch of individuals who are very dedicated to what they do.”

Lindbery said the incident management team has contracts with organizations like Cal Fire.

Once something like a wildfire happens, the logistics team works on ordering all the supplies they need.

They also figure out where everything will be stored, where firefighters will sleep and where they will eat.