Over 160 dogs rescued from McKinney Fire

YREKA, CA.– Dozens of pets had to be rescued from the McKinney Fire.

Many of them ended up at Rescue Ranch in Yreka including a chug and her five puppies.

That’s a chihuahua-pug mix.

The shelter manager said over 160 dogs were taken to rescue ranch from the fire.

He said some of the dogs may stay at the shelter for months.

But making sure there’s enough staff and food for the dogs can be difficult.

Shelter Manager Rick Formanek said, “you know, it’s highly stressful for the dogs, so we want to make sure we can do everything we can to make sure that their stay here is going to be as stress free as possible.”

He said they’ve received a lot of donations since the fire started.

People have volunteered to help the shelter as well.

If you would like to donate you can find the link here.