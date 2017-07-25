Two injured in Portland house explosion

Portland, Ore. (KATU/CNN Newsource) – Two people are injured after a house explosion and fire in Portland Monday afternoon.
Authorities say one victim was badly burned and is in critical condition.
The other victim is a firefighter with minor injuries.
Gas lines to the home were shut off as crews battled the flames.
The blast destroyed one house and damaged two others.
Neighbor Heidi Sinclair said, “I didn’t even realize that the house that had the gas explosion, isn’t even there anymore.”
An unidentified witness said, “The house just exploded apart. Half of it is laying over, the other half is over here. Parts are on the roof. The house that exploded caught the yellow house on fire and the roof’s gonna be a loss.”
Gas is suspected to be the cause of the explosion, but it has not yet been confirmed.