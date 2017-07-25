Lighting causes multiple fires east of Klamath Falls

Lakeview, Ore. – Crews are continuing to respond to multiple fire caused by lightning strikes east of Klamath Falls.
Between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday, fire personnel responded to over 50 dispatches, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership.
SCOFMP said resources are being pre-positioned in anticipation of more lightning-sparked fires in the coming days.
The following fires have been highlighted by SCOFMP (status is valid as of 9:30 p.m. on July 24):
- The Fish Fire is burning 5 miles south of Highway 140 east of Bly. It has been estimated at 70 acres.
- The Crane Creek fire is estimated at 100 acres burning grass and brush in Crane Creek Canyon.
- The Wildcat Fire, located 10 miles northeast of Paisley, is believed to be around 10 acres.
- The Coglan Buttes Fire east of Highway 31 was suppressed at 90 acres and is contained.
SCOFMP reminds the public lightning activity is expected to remain high through Tuesday, with some forecasts predicting thunderstorm activity in the area as late as Friday.