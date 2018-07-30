Two men dead after Cave Junction shooting

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Two men were found dead after a shooting in Cave Junction.
According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded to a report of two dead men along Highway 199 near Reeves Creek Road just after midnight on July 26.
At first, it was believed to be related to a vehicle crash, however, once troopers arrived at the scene it was discovered the two men had been shot.
Shortly after the incident, the man who allegedly shot the two men was detained. As of July 30, no arrests have been made. Detectives are continuing the investigation and are working with county prosecutors on what steps will be taken regarding the incident.
The deceased men were identified as 28-year-old Matthew J. Cortes and 28-year-old Jesse Swift, both from Cave Junction.
Troopers said there is no danger to the public.