Two of three High Cascades highways reopened

UNION CREEK, Ore. – Two highways north of Crater Lake are open once again after an extended closure due to hazardous conditions.
On the evening of January 12, heavy snowfall caused trees to fall in the High Cascades, prompting the Oregon Department of Transportation to shut down Highway 230 from Union Creek and Diamond Lake.
The next day, similar conditions forced ODOT to close a portion of Highway 138E between Tokatee and the junction of Highway 97. In addition, part of Highway 62 was closed from Prospect north to the west boundary of Crater Lake National Park.
On the morning of January 14, ODOT was able to re-open Highway 62 between Prospect and Union Creek. However, wind speeds picked up in the area and ODOT closed the highway again between Prospect and Union Creek.
Crews evaluated the situation day-by-day.
On January 17, Highway 138E and Oregon 62 were reopened. However, Highway 230 remained closed due to heavy snow and downed trees. Cleanup work on that roadway will continue through the weekend.
“We’re glad to get the area back open. We hate to close highways but sometimes winter forces our hand,” said ODOT District Manager Jerry Marmon. “Crews worked tirelessly every day, only to be pushed back by more snow, hazardous high winds and falling trees.”
For the latest road updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com