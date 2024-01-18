Two outages in 48 hours for Charter Spectrum

MEDFORD, Ore. – Charter Spectrum reported two outages in the Medford area over a 48 hour span. However, it says they were unrelated.

Tuesday’s outage was a result of severe weather conditions affecting service to Medford and surrounding areas according to Spectrum. There was a slight delay in getting the internet restored Tuesday morning because power companies are always given first-priority access to repair lines that suffered weather-related damage before internet companies can go in to start those repairs.

In regards to the outage that started Tuesday night Spectrum released the following statement. “Our fiber lines were cut earlier as a result of vandalism impacting services for Spectrum customers in the Medford area. Our technicians responded right away and we are currently making the necessary repairs to restore services as soon as possible.”

Spectrum also confirmed that while the vandalism did affect Jackson County customers, the actual vandalism did not occur in Jackson County.

