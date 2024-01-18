Studio Selfie opens in downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A unique new business is now open in downtown Medford. Their goal is to help you take selfies.

The new business is called Studio Selfie, and from what we can tell, it’s the only one of its kind in the area. It’s a space where you and your friends can come take selfies. The interactive space includes six booths of all different themes, complete with ring lights, so you can get that perfect snapshot.

The studio opened in December and can host everything from birthday parties to bachelorette parties, to company events.

Co-owner Cindy Holmes says that people of all ages can have fun at Studio Selfie. “Yeah, children. They come in here and they have a great time. Teenagers, people my age, you know, I can’t really limit it to any age group. I think everybody that has come in has had a great time. You know, taking pictures they last a lifetime.”

Holmes said that business has been slow to pick up but that the possibilities for this space are endless and that Studio Selfie is the perfect way for people to turn their memories into a digital keepsake.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.