Two people seriously injured in Josephine County crash

Josephine County, Ore. – Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash on New Hope Road in Josephine County.
According to Rural-Metro Fire, multiple agencies responded to the crash at around 7:00 Wednesday morning.
When crews arrived they found a Honda CRV on its side with two occupants trapped inside. Firefighters removed the roof of the CRV and extricated the people inside within 14 minutes.
Both occupants of the CRV were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of a Chevy Tahoe was taken into custody by Oregon State Police.