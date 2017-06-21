Central Point teen on the run after escaping detention center

Union County, Ore.- A Central Point teen is one of two inmates who escaped from the Riverbend Youth Transitional Facility in La Grande Tuesday.
Brittain McAuliffe, 18, is originally from Central Point. He’s described as 5’10”, 220 pounds. He has tattoos on both forearms, one of which reads “Native Pride.”
Micah West, 18, is from Salem. He’s 5’11”, 155 pounds and multiple tattoos, including a derringer pistol on one arm and an eagle on his chest.
Oregon State Police is asking the community to watch for the teens and contact dispatch 541-664-4600 if you see them. Officers say you shouldn’t approach the teens.