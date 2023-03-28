Workshops for California’s Wolf Livestock Compensation Grants Pilot Program

CALIF, Ore. – California and Siskiyou County wants to help farmers and ranchers with wolves.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Siskiyou County Department of Agriculture are hosting 2 technical assistance workshops in Yreka.

The workshops are designed to help livestock producers navigate through the process required for California’s Wolf Livestock Compensation Grants Pilot Program.

“There are very real economic impacts to livestock producers. In the north state that have wolves in their immediate area. Especially Siskiyou County, there is a pack of the wolves there”, said California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

These workshops are on March 30th from 10 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 2 pm.

California’s state budget allocated 3 million dollars to the program to help people impacted by wolves.

For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov.

