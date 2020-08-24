Home
Two sisters making fudge and baking bread for St. Jude

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A couple of local sisters have raised nearly $13,000 for charity over the last three years.

Lily and Brook Akins, a.k.a. “The Fudge Girls” are Cascade Christian High School students.

They make between two and three hundred pounds of fudge and some pumpkin bread every year to raise money for Saint Jude’s Children Hospital.

Mom, Jennifer, said it all started back in 2017 when Brook wanted to donate the $50 she got on her 11th birthday to Q100.3’s Radiothon for Saint Jude.

“12 hours a day making fudge, that’s a lot of work,” Jennifer said. “They never complain that they’re tired, they never want to take a break. They just want to keep doing it. As a parent, that’s just so rewarding that they’re being such good kids,” she added.

You can find the girls on their Facebook page to see when they sell their pumpkin bread and fudge.

You can also donate food or ingredients to their cause.

