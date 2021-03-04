Two-week extension granted for Oregon counties facing moves back to ‘extreme risk’

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday she’s giving counties that face the possibility of moving back into the “extreme” risk category a two-week extension.
The state reassesses COVID risk levels for Oregon counties every two weeks. But starting next week and continuing until further notice, counties that improved from “extreme” to any other risk level in the latest two-week period that are facing a move back to “extreme” will be given a two-week extension to their current risk level.
The governor’s office said if at the end of the two-week grace period, case rate data puts a county back into the “extreme” risk category, the county will be moved to that level.
“Oregon continues to fare better than most states in the nation with regards to infection and mortality rates, thanks to the smart choices Oregonians continue to make,” said Governor Brown. “Recognizing the challenges businesses encounter when facing a switch back and forth between Extreme Risk and other risk levels, this two-week extension will alleviate some of these challenges and give counties a bit more time to bring case rates down. As always, businesses and community members should continue to make smart choices and follow statewide and county-specific health and safety guidance. We all have a part to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
The next assessment of risk levels will be announced on Tuesday, March 9 and will take effect on Friday, March 12.