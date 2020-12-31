Home
Local gym to open January 1st despite governor’s order

Local gym to open January 1st despite governor’s order

Local News

MEDFORD, Ore.– Superior Athletic Club in Medford has been closed since mid-November, when the governor’s two week freeze was put in place.

Now, it says its fed up with the closures, and its not the only one.

“I’ve been in conversations with  other gym owners, the ones that are presently closed, and we’ve come to an agreement that we are an essential business, that we help people mentally and physically,” said Jim Kusnerik, owner of Superior Athletic Club.

It says it plans to open its doors to the public at 8 am on January 1st.

It says the evidence point to gyms and fitness centers being not as risky as people think.

“The governor has the information and has ignored it, as far as proof that there’s nothing that can be traced back to any health clubs in the state of Oregon.”

Kusnerik says he’s not expecting the same amount of motivated gym-goers as years past.

“This year is unlike any other, so I know there’s going to be a lot of hesitancy.”

He says as long as sanitation is being kept up, everything will be fine.

“We are still going to abide by all the CDC guidelines, that means socially distancing, wearing masks at all times. Clean clean clean as far as were concerned.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »