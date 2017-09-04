U.S. Ambassador on N. Korea: “Enough is enough”

Washington, D.C. – UNTV/CNN Newsource) – America’s ambassador to the United Nations said North Korea’s actions show that dictator Kim Jong Un is “begging for war.”
Nikki Haley made that stark assessment during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Monday called after North Korea’s largest ever nuclear test explosion.
Haley added that “enough is enough” and that the time has come for the United Nations to enact the strictest sanctions possible.
The ambassador told the council that while America doesn’t want war. The global community has, in her words, “kicked the can down the road long enough.”
“They now fire missiles over Japanese airspace, “Ambassador Haley said. “They now have ICBM capabilities. They now claim to have tested a hydrogen bomb. And just his morning there are reports that the regime is preparing for yet another ICBM launch. To the members of the Security Council I must say enough is enough. We have taken an incremental approach and despite the best of intentions it has not worked.”
South Korea on Monday fired missiles into the sea to simulate an attack on North Korea’s main nuclear test site. And the south’s Defense Ministry said North Korea appears to planning another test missile launch.