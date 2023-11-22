U.S. Dept. of Justice backs St. Timothy’s in lawsuit against Brookings

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A Brookings church has a powerful new ally in its lawsuit against the city over its feeding of the homeless – the federal government.

The city issued an abatement order against St. Timothy’s Episcopal church to stop part of its community services. Neighbors had complained about the church feeding the homeless in the residential neighborhood.

The church then filed a federal lawsuit against the city.

In federal court Tuesday, the US Department of Justice issued a statement of interest in the religious land use case.

The statement includes this quote from Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the justice department’s civil rights division.

Clarke says “discriminatory zoning restrictions that burden and limit religious organizations’ use of their land violate federal anti-discrimination laws.”

The US Department of Justice is now asking the judge to rule in favor of St. Timothy’s.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.