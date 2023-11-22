SOU’s Digital Cinema program looking for project funding

ASHLAND, Ore.- Southern Oregon University’s Digital Cinema program is looking for funding for two important projects.

Anyone who’d like to back the program can go to the crowdfunding site here.

The program is hoping to raise $18k before November ends for its “Crew Experience” course and a collection of student Capstone productions. The “Crew Experience” course allows students to work as a production team for a term on an actual film set. The funding would also go towards senior SOU students’ final productions for their these.

The website even offers a package where anyone can “adopt a Capstone Filmmaker”. This would prioritize the majority of a donation towards a specific filmmaker in the program with additional recognition and perks.

SOU Professor and Chair of Communications, Media & Cinema Andrew Gay says the two projects go hand in hand.

“Students take the ‘Crew Experience’ and sort of learn what it’s like to run a real set and then they get to take what they learned there and put it in the application of their Capstone,” Prof. Gay told NBC5, “Now they’re telling their own story, running their crew as the director”.

Prof. Gay says in the past, students have had to pay out of pocket for their Capstone productions. He also says the funding for these projects is vital because of how well they prepare students for their career.

According to Indiegogo, where SOU is holding their crowdfunding, the fund is just over $2.5k. They’ve received help from 32 backers, but they’re still a while away from their goal.

