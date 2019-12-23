U.S. expects another North Korean missile test

PYONGYANG, North Korea (NBC) – Top U.S. military and intelligence officials are tracking North Korea’s actions hour by hour, ready for what North Korea has promised, a Christmas gift threat.
Possibly in the coming weeks and possibly in the form of a long-range missile test capable of reaching the U.S.
In the last couple of days, new evidence has suggested that the threat and that test may be imminent.
All this comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meets with his military leaders over the weekend, according to state news, to enhance their military capability and talk about strengthening their military.
This as President Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton heavily criticizes the administration’s tactics. Bolton said he thinks the president is bluffing. He doesn’t think the administration really means it when President Trump and top officials talk about stopping North Korea because if they did, they would be pursuing a different policy.