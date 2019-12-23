Boeing CEO fired

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – Dennis Muilenburg was fired as CEO of Boeing. The company made the announcement in the form of a statement that read in part “the board of directors decided a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward.”
Boeing’s statement went on to say the company wants to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders.
The move comes one week after Boeing announced they were suspending production of the beleaguered 737 Max airplane in January.
The plane was grounded after two crashes that killed a combined 345 people.
Muilenburg has been under increasing scrutiny after a document surfaced showing commercial pilots and the company’s own test pilots raised red flags about the 737 Max plane.
Muilenburg will be replaced by Boeing Chairman David Calhoun.