U.S. hits highest single day of new coronavirus cases

(NBC News) The U.S. Reached a new single-day record of more than 45,000 new Coronavirus infections Wednesday, passing the previous high from April 25.
23 states have seen an increase in the last two weeks. Southern and western states, many which reopened early, are taking the biggest hits as the CDC projects U.S. deaths reaching 150,000 within a month.
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, which once led the nation, are on the decline. They’re requiring visits from the latest hotspots to quarantine for two weeks.
All of this as President Trump continues to downplay the virus. His administration is planning to cut off funding and support for testing sites at the end of the month.
