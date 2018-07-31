U.S. House candidate from Medford calls Melania Trump a ‘hoebag’

MEDFORD, Ore. – A U.S. House candidate from Medford, Oregon is receiving negative reactions from liberals and conservatives alike after he said First Lady Melania Trump works “by the hour” and is a “hoebag” on Twitter.
The tweet was made as a reply to a statement by author Charlie Kirk: “Did you know: There are thirty-nine fewer staffers dedicated to The First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) than under Obama [sic] There are only five staffers dedicated to Melania Trump vs. forty-four staffers who served Michelle Obama.”
At 10:04 a.m. on July 30, Mark Roberts—an Independent candidate for Oregon’s Second Congressional District—replied: “Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #thinkdirty #hoebag”
24 hours later, Roberts’ reply was still on Twitter. The tweet eventually caught the attention of Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham who said, “Why has @jack not taken this tweet down and suspended the account?” To which Roberts replied, “Let the donations begin in 3 2 1..”
The verified Twitter account the tweet originated from identifies Roberts as a U.S. House candidate for “Congressional representation for Oregon’s CD2. Fan of wildlife, science and commerce. Trees can be logged, Please like and retweet! #conservative.”
When asked if he really made the “hoebag” statement about Mrs. Trump, Roberts tweeted the reply, “You bet! Do you need to see the naked pix to prove it? #googleisyourfriend”
According to Roberts’ website, he’s focused on defeating incumbent Congressman Greg Walden. “He’s hated by his constituents and people throughout the state,” the website says of Walden. “Take a look at the responses to his prolific Twitter page with its thousands of fake followers to see the reality of his relationship with his constituents.”
According to Ballotpedia, Roberts is running as an Independent in the 2018 House of Representatives election against Incumbent Greg Walden (R) and Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D).
Running unopposed under the Independent Party in the most recent primary election, Roberts received 66% of votes with 34% going to write-ins, the Oregon Secretary of State said.
KOBI-TV NBC5 reached out to Roberts Tuesday morning and we’ve yet to received a response. If the candidate does respond, this story will be updated accordingly.