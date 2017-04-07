U.S. launches missiles at Syrian target

Washington, D.C. — The United States launched at least 50 Tomahawk missiles in response to what officials believe was the Syrian government’s use of banned chemical weapons Tuesday.
NBC News reports dozens of missiles were launched–intended for an airfield in Homs province in western Syria.
That’s the airfield where the U.S. government believes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad allegedly fired the banned weapons.
Members of President Trump’s cabinet have openly blamed Syria for the chemical weapons attack that reportedly killed at least 100 people.
