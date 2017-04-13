U.S. prepared to launch preemptive strike against N. Korea

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. is prepared for a preemptive strike against North Korea using conventional weapons if the country follows through with a planned nuclear weapons test, multiple senior U.S. government officials told NBC News.
The U.S. intelligence officials said two destroyers capable of firing Tomahawk cruise missiles are in the region, just 300 miles from the proposed North Korean nuclear test site.
Heavy bombers have also been positioned in Guam to attack North Korea if necessary.
In addition, the Pentagon announced the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson is headed to the area.
On Thursday, North Korea said there would be a “merciless retaliatory strike” if the U.S. takes any action.
The possibility of an attack has raised concerns that the North Korean regime could launch a counter-strike against South Korea.
South Korea’s top diplomat said before any serious actions are taken the U.S. would consult with Seoul.