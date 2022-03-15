U.S. Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Here’s something everyone in the U.S. Senate can agree on: an extra hour of sunlight.

The chamber passed a measure Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent and get rid of setting clocks back in the fall. It passed with bi-partisan support unanimously.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio from Florida sponsored the Sunshine Protection Act. He says he doesn’t know if the House will take it up. That would be necessary before President Joe Biden could sign it into law.

If it does happen, the change wouldn’t go into effect until next November because transportation schedules have already been built out until then.