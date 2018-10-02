UCC shooting victims remembered on three-year anniversary

MEDFORD, Ore. — Today, marks three years since a gunman opened fire on the Umpqua Community College campus in Roseburg killing nine people and injuring 8 more.
Today, the victims and survivors are being remembered at UCC and beyond.
Students, staff, affected family members and law enforcement went to a private ceremony at 10:15. A public memorial is also assembled on campus from sunrise to sunset.
UCC’s flag was half-staff along with a floral arrangement displayed around the campus flag pole paying tribute to both victims and survivors.
Many gathered around while bagpipers were playing and a moment of silence was observed.
Today, we’re remembering those lost that day:
Jason Johnson
Treven Anspach
Sarena Moore
Rebecka Carnes
Quinn Cooper
Lucero Alcaraz
Lucas Eibel
Teacher Lawrence Levine
Kim Dietz
UCC plans to hold a day of remembrance every year paying tribute to those lost and those who survived.
