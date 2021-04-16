UK, Australia plan to join US in Afghanistan troop withdrawal

(NBC) Australia and the UK said they will draw their forces from Afghanistan a day after President Biden announced the withdrawal of US troops from the country.
The withdrawal comes as the Afghan government and the Taliban have been holding talks to try to reach a political settlement to end decades of conflict.
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government will withdraw the last few dozens of Australian soldiers left in the country. “Today the Government is announcing that Australia will conclude the drawdown of our contribution to the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan,” Morrison explained. “Over the past two years, we’ve been reducing our military presence in Afghanistan from a high of over 1,500 personnel to around 80 personnel currently. In line with the United States and other allies and partners, the last remaining Australian troops will depart Afghanistan in September 2021.”
Britain has said it will also withdraw nearly all its 750 military personnel, who would struggle without US support.
Britain’s foreign secretary said the United Kingdom will support an orderly departure of its forces from Afghanistan as NATO withdraws from the country.