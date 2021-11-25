Umpqua, Willamette Nat’l Forests host 4th Annual Ornament Contest

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – If you’re headed to the great outdoors this holiday weekend, you may want to consider going north for a chance to participate in the Willamette Valley Visitors Association’s fourth annual Ornament Contest.

Special Oregon-themed ornaments will be placed along trails in the Willamette National Forest and Umpqua National Forest. Each ornament includes a Willamette Valley patch and instructions on how to register your ornament to win a prize. If you find and register all three types of ornaments, you will be eligible to win an adventure and overnight stay in the Willamette Valley.

Visitors are asked to take only one ornament per trail.

The Forest Service gave one hint for those headed to the Umpqua National Forest: Check out Upper Trestle Creek Trail in the Cottage Grove Ranger District.

For more information, call the Cottage Grove Ranger Station at 541-767-5000.