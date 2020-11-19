Undocumented immigrants at risk of losing housing after Almeda Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — In a press conference on Wednesday, Jackson County’s Emergency Operations Center announced undocumented immigrants are at risk of losing emergency housing.
The county says its now petitioning to the private sector to help people ineligible for housing assistance.
As of Monday, the EOC says the red cross was housing 550 fire victims in 285 different hotel rooms throughout the Rogue Valley.
The Red Cross is leading the effort and has a contract with the state through December 31st.
After that date, Jackson County says it’s been given assurances additional assistance can be provided if people are not placed in housing.
FEMA will also be providing additional housing assistance.
Jackson County says FEMA has made contact with 875 different households and found 302 need additional housing assistance.
But what the county doesn’t know is how many people are ineligible, such as undocumented immigrants.
“Red Cross is providing housing. They’re not restricted as a non profit the way some that some government organizations are, so they are housing undocumented. But as that runs out and that direct housing mission takes over, those undocumented folks are going to have an issue,” said John Vial, Jackson County Parks and Roads director.
Vial says the county doesn’t know how many people are ineligible for FEMA housing assistance, but says it’s “a pretty good number.”
NBC5 News reached out to FEMA on Wednesday for comment, we haven’t heard back.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.