Home
United Way gives away over $1.2M to local fire victims

United Way gives away over $1.2M to local fire victims

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – United Way of Jackson County finished up its first round of fire relief Friday.

The non-profit was able to give out awards to 774 individual families.

The awards totaled $1.2 million and were paid directly to Almeda and South Obenchain Fire victims.

“United Way of Jackson County has raised more than $2.7 million to assist in the recovery and renewal from our fires. We are in this for the long haul,” said DeeAnne Everson, CEO/Executive of United Way of Jackson County. “Please consider giving at our website, unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org/give.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »