United Way gives away over $1.2M to local fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. – United Way of Jackson County finished up its first round of fire relief Friday.
The non-profit was able to give out awards to 774 individual families.
The awards totaled $1.2 million and were paid directly to Almeda and South Obenchain Fire victims.
“United Way of Jackson County has raised more than $2.7 million to assist in the recovery and renewal from our fires. We are in this for the long haul,” said DeeAnne Everson, CEO/Executive of United Way of Jackson County. “Please consider giving at our website, unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org/give.”