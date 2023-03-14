University of Oregon announces its new president

EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon announcing its new president in a press conference Monday morning.

The board of trustees unanimously named John Karl Scholz as its next president.

The Nebraska native was selected after a 6-month international search conducted by a 22-member presidential search committee.

“I am excited to work alongside you, continue to build a university that pushes the boundaries of knowledge and in which everyone can flourish”, said John Karl Scholz.

Scholz is also a leading economist and has served in 2 presidential administrations working for both the U.S. treasury department and council of economic advisors.

He starts July 1st as the 19th president of the university.