JoCo commissioners find law enforcement funding after failed vote

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– After a failed vote on a seasonal sales tax to fund law enforcement in Josephine County, commissioners have found funding in the form of federal aid.

Just two days after the November election, Josephine County commissioners were notified that the county qualified for over $2.8 million in ARPA grants per year for the next two years.

Commissioner Dan DeYoung said he wasn’t aware of the grants, until it was brought up in Thursday’s workshop.

The county’s finance director said the money will act as a temporary solution for law enforcement funding.

Commissioners DeYoung and John West voted to allocate the money to law enforcement, Commissioner Herman Baertschiger was absent.

“Silly me. I’ve never heard of the $5.7 million that’s been sitting there that we can use for law enforcement,” Commissioner DeYoung said, “I’ve never heard of that until today. All of a sudden these funds pop up.”

An overwhelming number of Josephine County voters said ‘no ‘ to the commissioner’s proposed 3% tax in November.

Now, the $5.7 million in federal aid will allow them more time to come up with a permanent solution.

Commissioner DeYoung said other possible options could be the creation of a taxing district or levy.

But Sheriff Dave Daniel has said in the past, that too, comes with risk.