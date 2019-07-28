UPDATE: Body discovered in Montana believed to be Aiden Salcido

MEDFORD, Ore.– UPDATE: The Medford Police Department has learned from Montana authorities that a deceased two-year-old, believed to be Aiden Salcido, has been located in a remote area of Montana.
Positive identification has not been made, however, the decedent was located in the same area that Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido were seen by several witnesses days earlier.
Witnesses called in tips after seeing the story break on the news and were instrumental in helping to locate a remote camp believed to have been occupied by Janiak and Salcido. The cause and manner of death will not be disclosed until an autopsy can be conducted next week in Montana.
Detectives from MPD will be returning to Medford and authorities in Montana will continue to lead the investigation.
07/26/19
Local police are asking for help finding a missing child with connections to Medford.
Police said in 2018, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak were involved in a burglary in Jackson County. However, the pair fled before starting their jail sentences.
As investigators began digging through Hannah’s financial records in an attempt to track her down, they came across two purchases from the south Medford Walmart for camping equipment and other items. The transactions were dated June 3 and June 4. They were the last bit of financial evidence police could find.
Officers looked through the store’s surveillance footage and found a video of Hannah and Daniel with their son, Aiden Castiel Salcido. Even with this new evidence, officers could not locate the trio.
The family was reportedly homeless and would often camp along the Bear Creek Greenway.
On July 25, Medford police were contacted by the Kalispell Police Department in Montana. They said they pulled over a 1996 GMC Jimmy with Oregon license plates. During the traffic stop, the man and woman inside the vehicle gave what was believed to be false information about their identities.
Kalispell police said in the middle of the traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The pursuit ended when the vehicle’s tires were punctured by a spike strip. Inside, officers found the man and woman dead. The woman was shot in the head and the man had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They were the only two people in the vehicle.
The pair was eventually identified as Daniel and Hannah. Their son Aiden was nowhere to be found and there was no sign a child was ever in the GMC Jimmy.
“Investigators are greatly concerned for Aiden’s welfare and are asking for the public’s help in locating him safely and expeditiously,” MPD said.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-774-2258. Callers are asked to refer to case number 19-10842.
