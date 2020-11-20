Update: body of missing man Matthew Lang found

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The body of a man who went missing after his crashed vehicle was found near Lost Creek Lake has been found.
Oregon State Police said at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, first responders found a rolled-over Ford Explorer without anyone inside along Highway 62 near the bridge over Lost Creek Lake.
Investigators believed 33-year-old Matthew Lang of Bend was the driver of the vehicle. However, he wasn’t found and didn’t have any contact with friends or family since the crash.
Jackson County Search and Rescue actively searched for Lang until his body was found on November 17 in a river several hundred yards away from his vehicle.
Oregon State Police provided no further information about Lang’s death.