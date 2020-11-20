Alleged drunk driver shot by person he hit, police say

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — An alleged drunk driver was reportedly shot near Wilderville.
Oregon State Police said at about 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, a Chevrolet van operated by a suspected intoxicated driver was weaving all over Highway 199.
According to OSP, the van stopped on the side of the road about 11 miles west of Grants Pass and several people tried to detain the driver before officers arrived. While that was happening, the operator of the van tried to drive off, hitting two people in the process. One of those people, 32-year-old Harley Tyrie of Grants Pass, drew a gun and fired into the van, striking the driver once.
The driver of the van, 31-year-old Bryan Fitzgerald of Rogue River, was taken to Rogue Regional Medical Center for treatment. OSP said his blood-alcohol level was .30%
The investigation is ongoing. OSP did not mention which criminal charges could be filed in the case.