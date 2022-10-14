UPDATE: Jackson County murder victim identified by police

Update (10-14-22, 12:13 p.m.): – Police have released the name of the person who was shot and killed outside of Central Point early Thursday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas Steven Davis of Grants Pass.

“Our condolences go out to his friends and family,” JCSO said.

No further information was provided.

Original story: JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A murder suspect is behind bars after a pursuit near Central Point.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:30 a.m. on October 13, 37-year-old Thomas Anthony Murphy II of Medford shot and killed a person at a gravel pull-off near the Denman Wildlife Area along Kirtland Road.

Murphy allegedly fled the scene before he was spotted driving on Interstate 5 near Talent.

According to police, officers tried to pull the vehicle over but Murphy didn’t stop until spike strips were successfully deployed south of Ashland.

After that, Murphy was reportedly taken into custody without incident.

The identity of the shooting victim won’t be publicly released until their family has been notified of the death.

JCSO said the investigation is ongoing.