UPDATE: Missing Grants Pass woman found safe

Update (11-28-17 2:00 p.m.) –The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Neva Mae McConnell was found safe. She contacted her family and is no longer considered a missing person. JSCO thanked the community for their assistance but did not provide any further details.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The search is on for a missing Grants Pass woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Neva Mae McConnell left her residence in the 7000 block of Monument Drive at approximately 10:00 on the morning of November 23. She was driving a blue and white 1995 Ford F150 pickup truck pulling a white horse trailer.
According to JCSO, McConnell was traveling with three Chihuahuas to Powers, Oregon in order to visit family. In past trips to Powers, McConnell would take Interstate 5 to the Dillard Exit. She would then take Brockway Road to Highway 42, eventually making to it Coos Bay then to Powers. However, it’s unknown what route she took this time.
Investigators said cell service on McConnell’s phone is no longer active and her location can’t be determined. Family members are searching the area between Grants Pass to Coos Bay.
McConnell is described by JCSO as 5’9” tall, weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Her truck has Oregon plate number 169 EDG. The truck also has a tool box in the back.
Anyone with information about McConnell’s disappearance is asked to call police immediately.